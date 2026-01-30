FDOT warns drivers to prepare as ice could impact Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to hit the roads to keep drivers safe from potential ice.

Crews are preparing for icy conditions that could affect many drivers.

While ice on Florida roads sounds unusual, we actually saw it shut down lanes of Interstate 4 on Wednesday.

FDOT trucks will be spraying brine, a salty solution that stops ice from sticking to pavement on bridges and major roads across all Central Florida counties.

They’ve got 14 spray rigs ready to roll, plus sensors embedded in roads that track real-time temperature changes to spot trouble before it starts.

And if you have to drive this weekend, FDOT says check your tire pressure first, slow down, and keep a lot of distance between you and the car ahead.

