Federal judge orders new protections for Florida manatees

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A federal judge on Monday signed an order and injunction requiring new protections for Florida manatees, especially those living in the northern Indian River Lagoon.

A local conservation group, Bear Warriors United, told the court the state wasn’t doing enough to protect the Florida manatee.

The state has been ordered, by next month, to start a health assessment program for manatees in the northern part of the lagoon.

It will also have to submit public quarterly reports on manatee deaths, water quality, seagrass conditions, and harmful algae blooms.

Additionally, the court ordered a temporary halt on new septic system permits in part of the lagoon watershed starting July 17.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection told Channel 9 that while the unusual manatee mortality event from 2020-2022 was undeniably tragic, the state has responded with unprecedented investments to improve water quality and restore habitats, especially in critical ecosystems like the Indian River Lagoon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group