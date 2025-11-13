Federal relief funds to support Winter Springs’ new water treatment facility

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Winter Springs has secured $19.2 million in federal funding as part of the American Relief Act and the Supplemental Appropriation for Hurricanes Helene and Milton and the Hawai’i Wildfires.

This funding, administered by the Florida DEP State Revolving Funds program, will support the construction of the new East Wastewater Treatment Plant in Winter Springs.

The appropriation provides low-interest loans to local governments and other entities for water quality and water supply projects.

Of the $19,166,503 received, 50% will be given as a 0% loan, while the other 50% will be given as ‘principal forgiveness.’

This funding is in addition to a previous SRF loan secured by the city earlier this year for the construction of the new wastewater treatment facility.

