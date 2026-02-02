FEMA allocates an extra $480 million to Florida for disaster recovery efforts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida will get an extra $480 million in disaster recovery funds from FEMA. Over $10 million of this aid is allocated for particular projects in Central Florida.

The funding comes after a series of disaster recovery assessments throughout the state. The allocated funds are meant to assist local municipalities and counties in restoring infrastructure and natural protections damaged by recent environmental events.

Sanford is set to receive $5 million from the Central Florida allocation. These funds are allocated specifically for repairing the marina, which was heavily damaged in recent storms.

Flagler County is set to receive more than $4 million to aid in its coastal recovery initiatives. The funds are specifically allocated for a dune restoration project aimed at restoring natural barriers and safeguarding the shoreline against future threats.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group