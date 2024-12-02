FEMA Disaster Recovery Center reopens in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center has returned to Daytona Beach.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it saw high demand at the location the first time around in mid-November.

Between Nov. 12-19, officials said more than 1,000 residents affected by Hurricane Milton visited the John H. Dickerson Community Center.

So officials decided to reopen that DRC from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7.

At a DRC, residents are able to meet directly with a FEMA representative and other disaster assistance organizations, including the U.S. Small Business Administration and the American Red Cross.

These organizations aim to provide one-on-one help to find possible recovery options.

Volusia County residents impacted by Hurricane Milton who are not able to apply for benefits virtually, are encouraged to visit a DRC in person for assistance.

The Disaster Recovery Center will open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 7.

The John H. Dickerson Community Center is located at 308 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

