FHP: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Winter Park-area traffic crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Sunday night in a traffic crash near Winter Park, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened shortly after 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Aloma Avenue and Palmetto Avenue.

Investigators said a man driving his Honda CR-V SUV on eastbound Aloma failed to stop for a red traffic signal.

Troopers said he collided with a Toyota RAV4 SUV whose driver had a green arrow signal and was turning left from westbound Aloma onto Palmetto.

A Toyota Corolla that was behind the RAV4, also turning on the green arrow, became the third vehicle involved in the crash, according to investigators.

FHP said the driver of the Honda, 25, of Winter Park, was rushed to AdventHealth Winter Park hospital but died from his injuries.

The agency noted in a press release that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The RAV4’s driver, 24, of Orlando, was also taken to AdventHealth Winter Park. Troopers said her injuries were not life-threatening.

The Toyota Corolla’s driver, 21, of Davenport, was not hurt, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

