FHP: 15-year-old who ran stop sign, caused crash that killed 4 did not have a learner’s permit

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The 15-year-old who troopers say ran a stop sign and caused a crash that killed a woman and three children did not have a learner’s permit.

The crash happened Sunday at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and San Miguel Road in Osceola County.

Troopers said there is a pending criminal investigation into the crash.

“I lost everything that I had. My mother and three children,” Sabrina Hernandez said at a vigil on Monday held to remember her family members killed in the crash.

Hernandez lost her mother, and children ages 11, 9 and 1 in the crash.

Read: 4 killed, including 3 children, in crash involving teen driver in Osceola County, troopers say

“My babies could have been here today. My mom could have been here today. What the heck are you in such a rush for?” Hernandez said.

Troopers said they are investigating how the 15-year-old was able to get ahold of the vehicle involved in the crash in the first place. Those findings could lead to not only the teen facing charges but their parents as well.

“If the relationship of that registered owner to that kid is a parent or something like that, there could be potential charges. Depending on if that parent knew the child was driving that car,” Trooper Migdalisis Garcia said.

Read: Community holds vigil for family after Osceola County crash kills 4, including 3 children

Troopers said they cannot confirm any specific charges against anyone right now because this is a pending criminal investigation.

In the meantime, people have been coming to the intersection throughout the day to leave mementos at a growing memorial for the four people killed.

Video: Community holds vigil for family who lost grandmother, three children in Osceola County crash (Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group