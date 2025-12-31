FHP cracking down on impaired driving this New Year’s Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands will hit the road Wednesday to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The Florida Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to follow the speed limit and don’t drive distracted or impaired.

“We want to make sure everyone gets home for the holiday safely,” Trooper Tara Crescenzi with the Florida Highway Patrol, said. “Arrive alive.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is cracking down on dangerous drivers this New Year’s Eve.

FHP said you can expect an increased presence on the roads of state troopers and local law enforcement partners enforcing DUI and traffic laws.

“Make sure you’re obeying those speed limits, you’re not tailgating, you’re not improperly changing lanes,” Trooper Crescenzi said.

Records show in Orange County alone this year, there has been 185 alcohol related crashes and 7 fatalities. Osceola and Seminole County each saw 42 alcohol related crashes.

Drunk driving crashes have decreased nearly 20% year over year since 2023 in Orange.

Something state troopers credit to its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“Plan ahead, use a rideshare service, you already know the consequences of DUI but more importantly you don’t want to cause risk to your own life or someone else’s,” Trooper Crescenzi said.

FHP also encouraging drivers to wear a seatbelt and to not drive distracted.

“Limit that distraction in the vehicle,” Trooper Migdalisis Garcia with the Florida Highway Patrol, said. “If you have passengers, have them be the person on the phone. But do not pick up that phone if you’re the driver.”

Troopers said following all of these laws will not only keep you but also everyone else on our roadways much safer.

