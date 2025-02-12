Alafaya Trail reopens following deadly pedestrian crash in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in east Orange County.

The crash happened early Wednesday along Alafaya Trail, just south of East Colonial Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol responded around 1 a.m. to the northbound lanes of Alfaya Trail.

Investigators said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road, walking east, when a Cadillac XT4 SUV struck him.

Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk and entered into the direct path of the oncoming SUV.

He died at the scene, FHP said.

They did not release the man’s name, but said he was an Orlando resident, age 53.

Investigators said the SUV’s driver and her passenger remained on scene following the collision.

Troopers shut down North Alafaya Trail just south of Colonial Drive for several hours, but reopened the roadway around 7 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

