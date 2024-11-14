FHP: Fatal pedistrian crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Country Road 25 and SE 84th Terrace in Marion County around 5:09 a.m.

According to FHP’s incident report, a vehicle was traveling southeast on Country Road 25 east of SE 84th Terrace.

A 40-year-old female pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lane of Country Road 25 east of SE 84th Terrace.

The front of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian and was knocked down to the ground.

Read: Tropical Storm Sara forms in western Caribbean

The vehicle ended off of the roadway onto the grass shoulder.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash in under investigation.

Read: $20 endless shrimp is gone, but Red Lobster introduces new menu with new and returning items

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group