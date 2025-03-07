FHP: Man dies after crash on U.S. Highway 192

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old man has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 192 Friday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. in Brevard County.

According to a news release, a 2005 Chevy SSR was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 192 west of Sweetwater Drive in the outside lane.

Troopers said for an unknown reason, the car ran off the roadway right and went down an embankment.

Troopers said the can continued and collided with brush and then overturned.

The 62-year-old man was pronounced dead on-scene, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

