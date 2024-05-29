FHP: Umatilla man fatally struck by SUV in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Lake County.

It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near Astor.

Troopers were called to State Road 40 near Blue Creek Lodge Road after a man was struck by an SUV.

READ: Dogs, several reptiles die in house fire in Ocala, firefighters say

At the crash site, investigators determined the man had been standing in the westbound lane of SR-40 when a Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with him.

FHP said the driver of the SUV, traveling westbound, swerved left in an attempt to avoid impact with the pedestrian, but the right side of the Jeep struck him.

He died at the scene, troopers said.

READ: Kissimmee teens run over by Volusia Beach Safety sergeant driving on Daytona Beach, officials say

Investigators did not identify the man, but said he was a 26-year-old Umatilla resident.

FHP said the SUV’s driver, 58, of Polk City, was not hurt and remained at the crash site.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group