FHP: Woman struck and killed by SUV along Universal Boulevard in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say the driver of an SUV struck and killed a woman in Orange County’s tourist district Monday evening.

It happened along Universal Boulevard around 6:35 p.m.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man driving a Mazda CX-50 was traveling southbound on Universal Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Breakview Drive, when his SUV left the roadway.

Investigators said the SUV traveled onto the shoulder of the road before striking a tree.

They said the SUV then continued southbound, striking the woman who was standing on the shoulder.

The Mazda also struck multiple traffic signal support posts before coming to rest, FHP added.

The pedestrian, a 31-year-old woman from Germany, was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center where she died, troopers said.

The SUV’s driver, 37, of Fort Lauderdale was hospitalized at ORMC with serious injuries, according to FHP.

Investigators said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

