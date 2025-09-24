FHP: Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man driving the wrong way along US-1 in Flagler County died after he caused a head-on collision, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened Tuesday shortly before midnight, just south of Seminole Woods Boulevard in Palm Coast.

According to FHP, the man was driving his car the wrong way on the northbound lanes of US-1 when he collided with a car traveling northbound.

Investigators said the wrong-way driver, 76, of Melbourne, died at the crash site.

A press release issued by FHP noted that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver, 63, of Bunnell, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

His car was also rear-ended by an SUV that was traveling behind him on US-1. FHP said that driver wasn’t hurt.

