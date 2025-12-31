Fight brewing over Florida offshore oil drilling plan

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fight is brewing to protect Florida’s coastline.

Lawmakers are trying to keep the Sunshine State off-limits to offshore drilling.

Last month, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management proposed opening federal waters off the west coast of Florida and having oil drilling begin as early as 2029.

Sen. Ashley Moody expresses concern that this could adversely affect not only the natural beauty of Florida’s coast but also its economy.

Moody highlighted the importance of Florida’s coast, stating, “Our coastlines are not only important for the natural resources, beauty, and everything that attracts people to Florida, it is a huge driver of our economic success. We cannot do anything that would threaten that.”

No specific date has been set for when the legislation will be reviewed or voted on.

