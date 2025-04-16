Final goodbyes heard on flight from Orlando before hard landing in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Puerto Rico endured a hard landing when it touched down late Tuesday.

No one was hurt, but the plane’s landing gear was damaged.

The incident was a scary one, with one passenger saying people on board were saying their final goodbyes before landing. Crying can be heard on video taken during the descent.

An air traffic controller said the plane hit the runway too hard, losing something off the plane in the process. The controller can be heard saying the pilot declared an emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

