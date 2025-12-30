Fire damages home in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County firefighters responded to an active house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:10 a.m. at a home on Corbett Road, near Lake Prickett Road and East Colonial Drive.

Firefighters reported that the home was approximately 25 percent engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Data shows over a dozen fire crews responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the home suffered major damage.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

