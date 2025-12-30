Fire damages home in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County firefighters responded to an active house fire Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out around 6:10 a.m. at a home on Corbett Road, near Lake Prickett Road and East Colonial Drive.
Firefighters reported that the home was approximately 25 percent engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Data shows over a dozen fire crews responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported, and the home suffered major damage.
Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group