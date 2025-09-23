Fire destroys home in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — An investigation is underway after fire destroyed a home in Apopka.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon at a home on Schopke Road, just east of the 429.

Firefighters arrived to find more than 75 percent of the house engulfed in flames, making it impossible to save the structure.

Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

