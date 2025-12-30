Fire destroys home in southwest Volusia County

DELAND, Fla. — Firefighters in DeLand responded to a destructive house fire overnight.

A large active fire broke out at a home on West Voorhis Avenue Monday night.

Heavy fire conditions were reported throughout the first floor as crews arrived, extending into the upper floor and attic.

Volusia County Fire Rescue and the Orange City Fire Department assisted DeLand Fire in extinguishing the fire.

The fire was noted for its intensity, causing significant damage to the structure and requiring intensive overhaul efforts to fully extinguish any remaining flames.

The State Fire Marshal’s Investigative Bureau responded to the incident and will determine the cause of the fire.

