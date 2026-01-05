Fire hydrant testing underway in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs residents might notice some extra activity in their neighborhoods in the coming weeks.

Starting Monday, officials said contractors will be out and about to inspect all 1200 of the city’s fire hydrants.

Crews will be opening every hydrant to ensure it is working properly.

Tests will be performed weekdays from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Customers are advised to minimize water usage while testing is being done near their homes.

They might also notice discolored tap water following testing. In this case, residents should run their cold-water faucet for several minutes, or until the discoloration clears, utilities officials said.

You can stay informed about the dates and locations of fire hydrant testing in your neighborhood through the city’s eAlert notifications and social media accounts, or by calling City of Winter Springs Utilities Customer Service at 407-327-1800.

