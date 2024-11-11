Fire rips through Daytona Beach home

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Sunday evening in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach, a home at 408 Evergreen Court caught fire at 8:40 p.m., the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure.

Investigators said all occupants were able to evacuate prior to the unit’s arrival, and no injuries have been reported.

The residents of the building have been displaced, and one is being aided by the American Red Cross.

DBFD said the cause of the fire was determined to be a three-wheeled mobility device powered by a lithium-ion battery.

