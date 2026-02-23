Fire risk and freezing cold trigger dual alerts across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is under a Weather Alert Day this Monday due to a high risk of outside fires and a significant drop in temperatures.

A Red Flag warning is in effect for our area because of critically low humidity and gusty winds that could cause any fire to spread rapidly.

The alert comes as cold air returns to the area, ending several days of unseasonable warmth.

Morning Forecast: Monday, February 23, 2026

Temperatures in Central Florida dropped into the 30s and 40s early Monday morning.

Monday is expected to be breezy and cool despite ample sunshine.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the 50s following a period of above-average heat earlier in the week.

Conditions will turn colder Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Low temperatures are forecast to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s across our area.

A Cold Weather Advisory will also be in effect on Tuesday morning.

Residents are expected to encounter wind chill values in the 20s as they start the day.

A freeze warning will be activated through the overnight hours and remain in place until early Tuesday morning.

