Fire that killed 9 dogs in Altamonte Springs deemed accidental

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators say a weekend fire that killed nine dogs in Seminole County was accidental and likely caused by an electrical issue.

It happened Sunday morning on Broadway Street in Altamonte Springs.

Two sheds caught fire, as did a dog kennel attached to one of those sheds. That’s where the dogs died.

Firefighters contained the fire to the sheds. There was no damage to the homes.

