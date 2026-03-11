Firefighters monitor scrap metal fire at Orange County recycling yard

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County firefighters are monitoring a fire at a scrap yard.

Crews battled a large blaze in sweltering heat. Rescuers say a 50-by-50 pile of scrap metal caught fire at Trademark Metals Recycling around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. By 6 p.m., it was under control.

JC Rodriguez works nearby and watched the scene all afternoon.

“They seem to tame it, but it comes up right away. I’m glad the smoke isn’t coming this way and we’re not in front of it, but it’s pretty crazy,” he said.

While rescuers say the fire is not threatening any structures, Rodriguez says it’s not the first time there has been a fire at the scrap yard.

“Once a year, twice a year. It’s crazy it does that. Probably propane. We don’t know what happens,” he said.

We tried talking to the owner of Trademark Metals Recycling but were told no one was available to speak with us.

Drivers like Randy Ramos couldn’t believe how big the blaze was as they passed by.

“As soon as I turned down the road, it was all smoke and flames. It was just chaotic,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

