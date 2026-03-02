Firefighters recover car submerged in Orlando lake early Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire officials say no one was hurt after a car ended up in the water at Lake Mann in Orlando.

Someone reported the partially submerged Nissan Sentra just beyond the boat ramp off McQueen Park Lane.

The Orlando Fire Department and its dive team responded around 6 a.m. Monday.

After searching the car, firefighters determined no occupants were inside the vehicle or the surrounding waters.

The car was towed away a short time later.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department to learn more about how the vehicle ended up in the lake.

