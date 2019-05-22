0 FIRST LOOK: New bridges over I-4, 408 to be highest in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - WFTV traffic anchor Racquel Asa got the first look Wednesday at the drive along some of the tall new bridges going up in the most complicated part of I-4 Ultimate project.

The contractor gave WFTV permission to tour the new bridge construction going on near the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.

“We have over 10 million pounds of rebar that have been installed at the I-4 and 408 interchange,” said Dave Parks, with the I-4 Ultimate project. “This is what gives the bridge and concrete bridge deck its strength.”

TRENDING NOW:

Those bridges will have barrier walls almost 42 to 45 inches higher at the I-4 and 408 interchange.

The new road surface is different, too.

“We put little grooves in here that will help channel the water and funnel the water off the bridge deck,” Parks said.

The interchange will be a first for drivers, and one of those bridges will be the highest in all of Central Florida. It will be 120 feet off the ground, the height of the Amway Center.

This pert of the project is one that finally finishes the ramps that for years have led to nowhere.

Officials point out with bridges that high, closures are required during bad weather.

“We don't have any concern about having to close this on a regular basis, only in extreme weather events,” Parks said. "If there is a major storm headed this way, Florida Highway Patrol would make that call and make that decision to close only when absolutely necessary.”

They still need to do some work before traffic can finally drive on the bridges, but traffic should be on these bridges sometime next year.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.