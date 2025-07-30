FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Five leatherback sea turtle hatchlings were rescued from storm drains near Beverly Beach on Wednesday, thanks to the efforts of Flagler Turtle Patrol and Flagler County Fire Rescue.

The hatchlings were found trapped in two storm drains at the Oceanside Condominiums after attempting to cross State Road A1A.

The rescue operation began around noon when Flagler Turtle Patrol contacted the fire rescue team for assistance.

“It’s an especially good day when we can help rescue some of our beloved baby sea turtles,” said Fire Rescue Captain Mike Pius.

Firefighters from Battalion 40 and Engine 40 removed heavy drain covers, donned gas masks, and used ladders to climb down and retrieve the hatchlings.

The rescued turtles were placed into plastic containers for safety and transported to Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience for evaluation and rehabilitation.

Five leatherback sea turtle hatchlings rescued from storm drains in Flagler Beach (Flagler County Fire Rescue)

