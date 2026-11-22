FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County has issued Emergency Administrative Order No. 2026-01, establishing a countywide idle speed and no-wake restriction for all navigable waters and a five mph speed limit on flooded roads due to ongoing flooding. The order took effect immediately across the county.

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County officials implemented the rules to safeguard residents, homes, businesses, infrastructure and emergency personnel during the flood event.

Highlighting the dangers of displaced water, Flagler County officials stated, “Excessive wakes can cause additional flooding, property damage, erosion, and dangerous conditions for residents and first responders.”

Under the waterways mandate, boaters must travel at minimal speeds. Flagler County officials stated, “Operate vessels at the minimum speed necessary to maintain steering, without creating an appreciable wake.”

For motorists, the five mph limit applies to any roadway covered in standing or flowing water to prevent sending water into residences or endangering others. County officials also warned drivers against ignoring flood barriers, stating, “Never drive around barricades or through closed roadways.”

The administrative order will remain in place until county officials rescind or supersede it, or until the local state of emergency expires.

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