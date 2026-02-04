11-year-old girl arrested for school shooting threat at Flagler County Middle School

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 11-year-old girl on Tuesday after determining she wrote a school shooting threat on a bathroom wall at Indian Trails Middle School.

The message saying “school shooting Feb 4th:)” was found on Tuesday and reported to the school’s resource deputy. School administrators and law enforcement officials collaborated to identify and find the student behind the threat.

During the investigation, the juvenile told deputies that she was dared by someone she communicated with only online to write the message. She explained she was bored and did not think the action was a serious matter.

Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore emphasized that the district maintains a zero-tolerance policy for such actions. Moore said the district works closely with law enforcement to address safety concerns.“This behavior is never tolerated on any of our Flagler Schools campuses,” Moore said. “Threatening the well-being of our students carries immediate consequences and are handled in partnership with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. We encourage everyone to always take these matters seriously. Student safety remains our top priority.”

Sheriff Rick Staly credited the presence of law enforcement on campus for the rapid response to the incident.

©2026 Cox Media Group