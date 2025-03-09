70-year-old Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash that turned a pickup, FHP reports

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old man from Palm Coast suffered fatal injuries in a crash involving a pickup truck that failed to yield the right of way, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report states that the fatal crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Belle Terre Boulevard and Fin Way.

The 70-year-old man was riding on Belle Terre Boulevard while the pickup truck traveled in the opposite direction.

The 21-year-old Center Hill man driving the pickup made a left turn toward Fin Way.

Troopers said that this caused the front of the oncoming motorcycle to strike the truck’s right side,

A 53-year-old Jacksonville man riding as a passenger was hurt, suffering minor injuries. All four of the additional passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Additionally, the troopers reported that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

