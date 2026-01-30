73-year-old suspected gang member fired handgun inside crowded Bunnell bar, deputies say

BUNNELL, Fla. — A 73-year-old Daytona Beach man was arrested Jan. 23 after authorities say he fired a handgun inside a crowded Bunnell bar earlier this month.

Deputies say that Richard William Graham faces multiple charges, including a felony count of shooting into an occupied building, following an investigation into the Jan. 3 incident at the Bimini Bar. Graham was taken into custody by the Ormond Beach Police Department during a traffic stop on Jan. 23, nearly three weeks after the shooting.

The Bunnell Police Department alleges that Graham fired the gun to pop a balloon inside the bar. At the time, multiple patrons and employees were present, and the round hit the inside of the establishment.

A detective confirmed Graham’s identity through bar surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts before obtaining an arrest warrant on January 8.

During the current investigation, authorities also learned Graham is reportedly affiliated with the Outlaws motorcycle gang. Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon credited the arrest to the combined efforts of several law enforcement agencies. “I am extremely proud of the work our officers and detectives did to follow the evidence wherever it led and ensure accountability,” Brannon said.

Following his arrest, Graham was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail. Records show he was held on a $13,500 bond and was released from custody the following day.

“We are grateful for the outstanding support from our local and regional law enforcement partners at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Volusia Sheriff’s Office and the Ormond Beach Police Department, whose teamwork was critical in successfully bringing this suspect to justice and reinforcing our commitment to public safety.”

