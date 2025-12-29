Body Cam: Officers arrest driver for driving on the wrong side of the road in Flagler

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for driving on the wrong side and failed a sobriety test, with a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit.

Police report that they arrested Brandie Grambell after witnessing her violating traffic laws while driving. They conducted a field sobriety test during the stop to evaluate her impairment.

During the body cam footage, officers can be heard informing Grambell that she is going to jail due to her actions behind the wheel. This can be heard clearly as the officers approached her vehicle during the incident.

The field sobriety test, used by law enforcement to assess a driver’s physical and mental skills for safe driving, showed Grambell’s serious impairment, resulting in her DUI arrest.

No further details about the court proceedings have been released at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group