Bunnell residents advised to boil water due to safety concerns

BUNNELL, Fla. — The City of Bunnell issued a boil water notice on March 9 after a water pressure loss at the treatment plant lasted about 8 minutes.

Repairs to the system are finished, but the safety notice still applies to all homes and businesses. The city advises residents to treat all tap water meant for drinking as unsafe until further tests are done.

Residents should boil tap water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. Bottled water is recommended as an alternative.

You can manually disinfect tap water using unscented household bleach containing 4% to 6% active ingredients. The city advises adding eight drops of bleach per gallon of water and letting it sit for at least 30 minutes before using. If the water is cloudy, increase the dose to 16 drops of bleach, maintaining the same waiting time.

The city says you can use other approved disinfectants, available at camping and hiking stores, if you prefer not to use bleach.

The precautionary notice will stay in effect until water testing shows that there is no bacteriological contamination in the local supply. The city apologized for the inconvenience and appreciated residents’ cooperation during the repair work.

Residents or business owners with questions regarding the notice can contact the Bunnell Utilities Department at 386-437-7500 and select option three.

