Cardboard boat race to be hosted in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Flagler Beach will hold a Centennial Cardboard Regatta on Saturday, September 6th, at the Moody Boat Launch.

The event will be an exciting day of friendly competition, with teams battling it out for fun awards like fastest boat, coolest design and most dramatic sinking.

Races start at 1 p.m. and are open to all, featuring age groups for kids, teens, and adults, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Registration for the regatta is now open and can be done at City Hall or online. Participants are encouraged to build their boats out of cardboard and take part in this fun and unique event.

