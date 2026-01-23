DNA evidence helps Flagler County detectives solve two-year-old vehicle burglary

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Deputies report that 20-year-old resident of Palm Coast, has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including burglary while armed, after DNA evidence linked him to a vehicle burglary that occurred in December 2024.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary after a victim reported her unlocked car was entered overnight. The suspect rummaged through the vehicle, stole a knife from the center console, and left blood on the ignition and floorboard, leading to DNA evidence collection.

Deputies stated that after examining security footage from a nearby residence, they observed a person dressed in black entering the victim’s car and subsequently departing from the scene.

Detectives took a blood sample from the scene, and on Jan. 7, the FDLE announced that the DNA matched Joshua Davis, who has a previous conviction.

Davis later surrendered himself to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is currently being held on a $52,000 bond.

Sheriff Rick Staly commented on the case, stating, “When you cut yourself and leave blood at the scene, there’s really no point in hiding, because once the DNA evidence came in, we proved this guy was our suspect and detectives quickly obtained an arrest warrant.”

Sheriff Staly also emphasized the importance of locking vehicle doors to deter such crimes.

©2026 Cox Media Group