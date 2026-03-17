Domestic violence suspect arrested after fleeing through three counties

SANFORD, Fla. — Korarise Hill, a 24-year-old from Sanford, was detained on March 15 after leading authorities on a high-speed chase across three counties—Flagler, Seminole, and Volusia—following a violent domestic disturbance.

The incident started at 10:10 a.m. at a Circle K on Palm Coast Parkway SW. An employee called 911 after a woman with cuts and bruises entered, asked for help, and locked herself in the bathroom.

The employee identified Hill as the suspect outside at a gas pump, which led to a confrontation with deputies.

Based on the detailed report from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Hill reportedly assaulted a woman multiple times, strangled her until she fainted, and threatened her with a gun, warning he would kill her.

He then made her drive from Sanford to Palm Coast, taking the vehicle keys at each stop to prevent her from fleeing.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, @FHPOrlando, and @SeminoleSO have arrested a Sanford man on multiple charges after he recklessly fled through two counties following a violent domestic violence incident.



READ: https://t.co/YmKACEisk5 pic.twitter.com/0OsGbcjVFu — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) March 17, 2026

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly commented on Hill’s history and the danger he posed during the pursuit.“This dirtbag was already on Florida’s inmate release status after serving just two years in state prison for attempted murder, and obviously, he needs to go back to prison, but this time for a very long time,” Staly said.

“He displayed complete disregard for anyone around him when he dangerously tried to flee across two counties.” Staly also commended the victim for seeking help and credited the gas station employee with likely saving her life.

He is currently being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

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