DUI suspect flees traffic stop, tries to escape handcuffs in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 23-year-old man from Palm Coast was taken into custody after he fled a traffic stop and tried to escape his handcuffs while being transported.

Deputies state that Justin Quintero is charged with several offenses, such as DUI, reckless driving, and fleeing from law enforcement. They reported that he was driving a gray Nissan at 70 mph in a 35-mph zone and appeared unsteady, staggering, and emitting a strong smell of alcohol.

The report also indicates that he declined sobriety and breath tests and was uncooperative with detention staff.

Quintero faces charges of fleeing law enforcement while lights and sirens were active, reckless driving, DUI, refusing DUI tests, and resisting an officer without violence.

