FDOT grants $53k to sheriffs for Teen Driver Challenge

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has received a $53,000 grant from the Florida Department of Transportation to support its Teen Driver Challenge program.

This grant marks the third consecutive year that the FCSO has been awarded funding from FDOT to enhance the program, which aims to educate young drivers on safe driving practices.

“The risk of getting in a crash is higher for teenagers than any other age group, which is why programs like the Teen Driver Challenge are so important,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

The Teen Driver Challenge, created by the Florida Sheriffs Association in 2007, addresses teen driving risks like speeding, DUI, and distractions. It is a free defensive driving course available in 42 Florida counties, including Flagler.

Since its launch in Flagler County in 2022, 130 students have completed the course. The grant will fund overtime for deputies serving as instructors and cover operational expenses for hosting the classes.

Classes are conducted throughout the year, including both classroom and driving sessions, and are open to Flagler County residents who possess a valid Florida driver’s license or learner’s permit.

