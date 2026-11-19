FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County is urging residents to prepare for heavy rainfall and possible flooding through Saturday, with officials warning that some areas could receive up to 12 inches of rain by Sunday.

Live updates: Central Florida faces heavy rain and flooding threat

In a notice issued Wednesday, Nov. 18, county officials said the National Weather Service forecast called for 4 to 6 inches of rain from Wednesday through Saturday, on top of about 2 inches that had already fallen over the previous few days.

Residents are being encouraged to clear storm drains and gutters, check disaster supplies and remain alert to changing weather conditions.

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“I recommend that residents stay aware of the changing forecast and take action to include clearing storm drains and gutters of debris,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said in the notice. “Also, ensure your disaster supply kit is stocked and ready. And never drive or walk through flooded roadways.”

Sandbag station information

The county’s Wednesday notice listed two self-service sandbagging locations:

Hidden Trails Community Center, 6108 Mahogany Boulevard, Bunnell, in the Daytona North area.

Bay Drive Park, 30 Bay Drive, in the Hammock.

The notice said sand was available and residents needed to bring their own shovels and sandbags. However, the announced operating period ended at 7 p.m. Wednesday; the notice does not establish that either location will be available Thursday or later.

County officials also reported that Lowe’s, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, M&S Hardware, and Hammock Hardware & Supply had sandbags available for purchase as of Wednesday morning. That information does not confirm current inventory.

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Where residents can find updates

Residents can visit here for the county’s Emergency Preparedness Guide and links to emergency alerts, local weather information and road closures. The county cautions that its road-closure list may not include newly developing closures.

How much rain will your Central Florida neighborhood get this week?

The county also encourages residents to monitor FlaglerEOC on Facebook, Instagram and X, along with Flagler County Government on Facebook, for updates.

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