Flagler County under state of emergency as fire rips through 200 acres

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Fire Rescue is warning residents to stay alert due to severe drought conditions and a high risk of wildfire risk. The county is currently under a state of emergency, and evacuations have taken place over the past few days.

Fire ripped through close to 200 acres of a wooded area in Flagler County, leaving behind scorched trees and coming close to surrounding homes.

“There was a lot of smoke in the air and it was grey outside and you could definitely smell it coming into the house,” said Michelle Finnicum.

Michelle Finnicum got an alert on her phone telling her she might have to evacuate. Fortunately, fire crews were able to get it contained and she didn’t have to, but roads coming in and out of her community were blocked for several hours.

“My husband and son were out and the roads were blocked off and they were coming back and trying to get into the neighborhood and weren’t able to,” said Finnicum.

Down the road, the Community Baptist Church quickly filled with smoke as fire crews fought the burning woods surrounding the building.

Chief Michael Tucker warns people not to let their guard down as the drought index continues to climb.

“We don’t have any significant rainfall forecasted in the future, so it’s not going to get any better,” said Chief Tucker.

Tucker said the recent freeze killed much of the vegetation, leaving the entire county in a dry, vulnerable state. While he doesn’t want people to panic, he suggests having a bag packed in case more fires break out.

Finnicum hopes that isn’t the case, but said her family is ready.

“I think it’s really important to have all of your important documents in a safe place and ready to grab. The kids were wrapping up their things and I just think it’s always important to be prepared,” said Finnicum.

Chief Tucker emphasized that it’s very important for the community to sign up for emergency alerts. Flagler County is under a burn ban for the next 7 days and the chief said if there’s no rain, it will be extended.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group