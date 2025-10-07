Wrong-way driver faces murder charge over deadly crash during I-95 chase

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A wrong-way driver who investigators say caused a fatal crash on I-95 in Flagler County last month is now facing first-degree murder charges.

Stevens Charles was fleeing from Flagler County deputies for an alleged car burglary when he went the wrong way on an off-ramp, leading to a head-on crash that resulted in the death of a 71-year-old woman.

“Imagine this, you’re coming off the interstate, getting ready to go home and all of a sudden here comes this Chevy Suburban coming up the wrong way on that ramp and she just didn’t have the chance, God bless her,” said state attorney RJ Larizza.

Charles faces multiple charges, such as first-degree felony murder, vehicular homicide, and leaving the scene of a crash with a fatality.

The Flagler Sheriff’s Office pursuit policy is currently under review. It permits deputies to pursue vehicles when suspects are involved in violent felonies or pose a danger to others.

However, car burglaries are not classified as violent felonies.

Larizza commented on Charles’ criminal history, stating, “You have a multiple convicted felon including flee and alludes in the past who put countless lives at risk operating the motor vehicle and not obeying officers commands.”

