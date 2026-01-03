Florida home health aide steals money from elderly client, deputies say

BUNNEL, Fla. — A 32-year-old home health aide from Pomona Park was arrested on December 31 after stealing cash and a debit card from a senior she cared for and making unauthorized purchases with the card.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after a senior at HarborChase of Palm Coast reported unauthorized bank transactions, missing cash, and his debit card.

The investigation, which lasted a month, found that care provider Katie Swain was there when the theft happened.

Investigators found a pattern in unauthorized purchases, mostly in Putnam County, where Swain lives. The victim’s debit card had $664.02 in fraud, plus $30 in cash was stolen.

Purchases included gas, groceries, snacks, and some online.

Sheriff Rick Staly stated, “This woman abused her position of trust and authority as a home health aide for gas, donuts and trinkets. She stole from a senior that trusted her and used his debit card as her own but luckily for her, there are plenty of snacks she can buy with her own money from the commissary at the Green Roof Inn.”

Swain was arrested for fraudulently using personal identification information and grand theft involving a person over 65. She was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and was later released on a $10,000 bond.

