Palm Coast woman convicted in sex crime with 13-year-old boy

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Angel Sexton, 27, has been convicted for engaging in sexual intercourse with an underage victim. She pleaded guilty to lewd or lascivious battery on Dec. 17, 2025 and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 20, 2026.

Sexton was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in January 2025 following allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

As part of her plea agreement, she is expected to serve six years in prison and nine years of sex offender probation. Additionally, she will be required to register as a sex offender.

Sheriff Rick Staly commented on Sexton’s conviction, stating, “This woman took the innocence away for a child for her own gratification and I am glad that justice was served and that she is headed to prison.”

He praised the victim for speaking up and the law enforcement team for their work on the case.

