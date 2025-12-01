Pizza box leads detectives to alleged deported burglar in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man who illegally re-entered the United States after deportation was arrested for burglary in Palm Coast, following a nine-month investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

William Vargas-Carmona, 33, of Jacksonville, was arrested on November 21 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. He faces charges for allegedly burglarizing a residence on Pritchard Lane on January 28, during which $2,500 to $3,000 in cash was stolen.

“This dirtbag was in our country illegally, deported once already, and returned again to prey on American communities, but he made the mistake of coming to Flagler County,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

On January 28, deputies responded to a reported residential burglary on Pritchard Lane. The victim found that the power was off, and the entire house had been ransacked.

Detectives and crime scene investigators concluded that the suspect intentionally turned off the circuit breaker and unplugged the modem, severing electricity and internet access to the home. Additionally, the suspect covered the security camera with a jacket.

Surveillance footage depicted the suspect, a Hispanic man, glancing at the camera before covering it. A red stain, likely blood, was discovered on a pizza box in the kitchen. Forensic analysis confirmed it was blood, with DNA matching Vargas-Carmona.

Vargas-Carmona, a Colombian citizen, was deported in September 2024. An arrest warrant was issued on October 14, and he is now detained without bond at the Baker County Detention Center.

