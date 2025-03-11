Randy Fine calls out opponent for violent criminal connection

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Congressional candidate Randy Fine condemns his Democrat opponent, Josh Weil, following the arrest of a Weil campaign associate on multiple criminal charges.

Fine expressed concerns about the safety of Florida voters and the disturbing history of criminal behavior linked to Weil and his campaign. Recently, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Arlecia Darnae Brown.

Brown, born a female but now presents with male features, admitted to being a campaign worker for Josh Weil for burglary and theft. According to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office records, Brown is awaiting a trial date and has a bail amount of $67,500.00.

At the time of her arrest, she was distributing Weil’s campaign fliers and matched the description of a suspect involved in the theft of a bicycle from a Palm Coast residence. Deputies found Brown in possession of burglary tools and two stolen Florida driver’s licenses that did not belong to her.

“This isn’t an isolated incident,” Fine stated. “This is part of a pattern of violent behavior and radical extremism that follows Josh Weil. He is paying a violent felon to stalk neighborhoods, endangering the very people he claims to want to serve.”

Fine further highlighted Weil’s troubling past, bringing up an incident report from Orange Youth Academy Alternative Education stating Weil slammed a student into the ground and harassed a female co-worker by poking her with a stick.

Both incidents were documented in an article by the Free Beacon dating back to 2022.

Fine has been hitting the campaign trail hard to defend the Trump agenda. He concluded his press conference with a call to action: “Josh Weil is a dangerous man who does not share our values. His campaign threatens our communities, and we must stop him. On April 1st, we will keep Florida safe and defeat Weil at the ballot box.”

