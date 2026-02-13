SUV hits and kills 80-year-old man backing out of Palm Coast driveway

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that an 80-year-old man was killed Friday morning after being hit by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the Grand Haven community of Palm Coast.

Troopers report that the incident happened around 8:38 a.m. near the intersection of Shinnecock Drive and Shinnecock Court. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was hit by an SUV backing out of a driveway.

The older man from Palm Coast was declared dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash was identified as a 78-year-old woman from Palm Coast, and troopers confirmed she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Investigators reported that she did not sustain any injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

