Teen arrested in Palm Coast apartment shooting that left two injured

PALM COAST, Fla. — Sheriffs report that 18-year-old Micah McGill from Palm Coast has been arrested and charged in relation to a shooting at an apartment in November 2025, which resulted in two injuries.

Micah McGill, 18 Micah McGill, 18, of Palm Coast arrested for aggravated battery & firearm possession after a domestic dispute shooting.

McGill is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, firearm possession by a delinquent, and shooting into a building. The incident took place during a domestic dispute between Tyree Smith and a female family member of McGill.

McGill allegedly shot Smith and then, during a struggle over the weapon, accidentally shot himself. McGill is being held on a $105,000 bond.

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