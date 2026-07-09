Flagler County

Teen arrested in Palm Coast apartment shooting that left two injured

Micah McGill faces charges after 2025 shooting

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Micah McGill, 18 Micah McGill, 18, of Palm Coast arrested for aggravated battery & firearm possession after a domestic dispute shooting.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

PALM COAST, Fla. — Sheriffs report that 18-year-old Micah McGill from Palm Coast has been arrested and charged in relation to a shooting at an apartment in November 2025, which resulted in two injuries.

Micah McGill, 18 Micah McGill, 18, of Palm Coast arrested for aggravated battery & firearm possession after a domestic dispute shooting.

McGill is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, firearm possession by a delinquent, and shooting into a building. The incident took place during a domestic dispute between Tyree Smith and a female family member of McGill.

McGill allegedly shot Smith and then, during a struggle over the weapon, accidentally shot himself. McGill is being held on a $105,000 bond.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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