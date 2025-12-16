Two Flagler County deputies are recovering after being hit by car, sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy traffic is reported on Palm Coast Parkway NE at the intersection of Clubhouse Drive due to a vehicle accident involving two deputies from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s report states that this morning, two members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Motors Unit were injured, likely with non-life-threatening injuries, after being hit by a vehicle on Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Both deputies were transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for further treatment.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities are working to assess the details surrounding the incident.

Sheriff Rick Staly has called upon the community to keep these deputies in their thoughts and prayers as they recover from the accident.

