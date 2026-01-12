Vigilant citizens’ reports help solve Flagler County theft and possession case

BUNNELL, Fla. — A vigilant citizen’s report led Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies to arrest an 18-year-old of Bunnell for theft and possession of narcotics on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to Rockne Lane after a resident reported a suspicious person with large objects. They found Phillip Demaio Jr. throwing items into the woods and discovered he had a pocket knife, a syringe, and a cigarette carton with a wet cotton ball.

Law enforcement reports that the syringe tested positive for fentanyl, while the cotton ball tested positive for methamphetamine. Demaio was found with stolen power tools, including a DeWalt leaf blower, Makita drill set, Milwaukee hammer, and an Orca cooler.

Sheriff Rick Staly emphasized the importance of community involvement in crime prevention. “This is another great example of ‘see something, say something’ in action,” Staly said.

Deputies canvassing the area spoke with residents. One homeowner confirmed items were stolen from their pickup truck. The victim’s belongings were returned, and they pressed charges against Demaio.

Staly adds, “Thanks to a vigilant citizen and the diligent work of our deputies, this thief is in jail and items he had stolen have been returned to their owners.”

