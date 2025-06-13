Flagler County’s absent beach management plan prompts community initiative

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — After Flagler County leaders failed to develop a beach management plan, residents have created their own.

Eyewitness News told you last week that the county rejected its original idea to tax residents to help cover coastal projects.

Rob Jarowski and his wife recently launched Protect Flagler’s Beaches, a citizen-led effort. They’ve already contacted multiple state lawmakers, including the governor.

Jaworski is frustrated that funding plans exist for new fire stations, an ecotourism center and a library, but not the beaches.

“Because quite honestly, without this coastline, none of those other things matter,” said Jarowski.

Flagler County is the only coastal community in the state without a dedicated beach management plan. We first told you about the county’s plan to possibly tax residents last summer. Last week, some commissioners changed their minds.

When we asked County Chair Andy Dance what that meant going forward, he said nothing was off the table.

“Property tax increases could be part of it, cuts in either departments or programs are going to be looked at as well,” said Dance.

Jarwoski believes the community shouldn’t be burdened because of the county’s lack of planning. He’s hopeful that a multi-faceted approach that includes the state will be the final solution.

“Our property taxes over the last 10 years have increased 130 percent while the population has only increased 33 percent,” said Jarowski.

County leaders will meet again on June 16th to start these discussions. Meanwhile, Protect Flagler’s Beaches has a growing petition calling for outside help.

In Volusia County – beach restoration is paid for through a combination of state, federal and local grants.

There is some tax on residents but the major bulk of the funding comes from tourism and the paid beach parking program.

